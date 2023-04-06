Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $167.64. The stock had a trading volume of 470,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

