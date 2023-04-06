Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 10,648 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 560,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,870,111. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

