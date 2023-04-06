Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $78,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 225,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 119,271 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $147.98. The stock had a trading volume of 284,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

