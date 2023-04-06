Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $44.64 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $44,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,945. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

