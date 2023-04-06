MAGIC Trading Down 3.2% This Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $289.93 million and approximately $56.10 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,538,759 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

