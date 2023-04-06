MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 3.8%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 321,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 628,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several research firms have commented on MAG. CIBC lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MAG Silver by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 98.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 307,688 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 357.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

