Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 9,796,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,773,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Lyft by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

