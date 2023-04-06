Luye Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Luye Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Luye Pharma Group Price Performance

Luye Pharma Group stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday.

Get Luye Pharma Group alerts:

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luye Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luye Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.