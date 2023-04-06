Luye Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Luye Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:LYPHF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Luye Pharma Group Price Performance
Luye Pharma Group stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday.
