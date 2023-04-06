Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.66, with a volume of 1719883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

