Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $96.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

