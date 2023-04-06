Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. 946,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,138. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.89. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.