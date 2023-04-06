Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.61. The stock had a trading volume of 871,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,825. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

