Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.90. 270,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

