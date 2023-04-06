Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,972. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $96.51.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.