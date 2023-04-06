Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $627.09. The stock had a trading volume of 616,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,875. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

