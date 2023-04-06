Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.0 %

AGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

