Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ISTB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $47.33. 265,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

