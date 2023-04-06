Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,948. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

