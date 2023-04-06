Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 692 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

