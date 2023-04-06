Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,450,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $56.22 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $234,018.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

