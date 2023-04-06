Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.70 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $96.70 million and $523,787.38 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

