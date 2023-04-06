Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $489.99 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.98 and its 200-day moving average is $463.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

