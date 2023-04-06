Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $494.67. The stock had a trading volume of 185,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,921. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

