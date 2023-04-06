Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,728 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $49,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,369. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $114.84.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

