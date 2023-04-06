Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $697.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,232,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,182,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00430738 USD and is up 11.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $528.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

