Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $697.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,232,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,182,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00430738 USD and is up 11.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $528.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.