Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.23 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.01. The firm has a market cap of $475.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

