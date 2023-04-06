Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $355.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.41.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

