Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.04

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.25. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 404,104 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
