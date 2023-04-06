Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.04

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.25. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 404,104 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 76.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.