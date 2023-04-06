LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.73 and last traded at $106.39. 15,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 226,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $92,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $797,000. Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 332,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.