Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 291,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 733,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

DRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

