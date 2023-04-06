Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,681,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,927.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,121,657.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,681,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,927.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,692. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

