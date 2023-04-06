Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $74,980.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,480,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,047,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $205,759.24.

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,946. The firm has a market cap of $532.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

