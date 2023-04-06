Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $74,980.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,480,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,047,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $375,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $167,703.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.
- On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $288,832.60.
- On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $205,759.24.
Legacy Housing Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,946. The firm has a market cap of $532.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.