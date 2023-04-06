Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,523,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,807,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,666. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

