Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 189,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,312. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.71.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

