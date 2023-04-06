Legacy Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

BSJP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,590. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

