Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,315 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 149,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

