Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 105,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,527. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

