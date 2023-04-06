Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.3% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,002,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,155,391. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $356.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.51 and its 200-day moving average is $285.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

