Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,673 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $31.03. 3,571,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,761,031. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

