Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston
In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,434 shares of company stock worth $2,417,363. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lamb Weston Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
Read More
