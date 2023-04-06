Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,434 shares of company stock worth $2,417,363. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.