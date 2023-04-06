L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.82 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About L’Air Liquide

AIQUY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

