LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Edison International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.26 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after buying an additional 1,252,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

