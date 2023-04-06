Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $234.01 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $280.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.27. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.