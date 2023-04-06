Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 16.0 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

About Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

