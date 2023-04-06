Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $130.51 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

