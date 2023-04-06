Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $136.22. 483,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

