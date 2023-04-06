KickToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $147.65 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $978,123.84 and approximately $147.65 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,128.41 or 1.00017751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,037,808 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,037,807.79637346. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00799826 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

