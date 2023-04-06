Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $31.84

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.84, but opened at $29.01. Kenon shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 10,771 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 11.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.