KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Down 3%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.67. 743,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,661,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.