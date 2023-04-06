Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.83. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 295,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

